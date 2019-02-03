Patriots Inactives Reaction: Deatrich Wise Up, Derek Rivers Down

ATLANTA — After sitting out the New England Patriots’ first two playoff games of the season, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. is back on the active list for Super Bowl LIII.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

TE Stephen Anderson

OL James Ferentz

S Obi Melifonwu

DE Ufomba Kamalu

DE Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

CB Duke Dawson

There are no major surprises in that group, and all seven players are healthy scratches.

— Defensive tackle Danny Shelton and defensive end Adrian Clayborn are active. Both players have been on and off the inactive list over the second half of the season. Shelton was inactive last week.

— Anderson hasn’t been active since being signed off the practice squad before the postseason. The Patriots will continue to roll with Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen at tight end.

— Ted Karras will be the Patriots’ top backup interior offensive lineman with Ferentz out.

— Melifonwu was active last week but won’t dress for the Super Bowl.

— The Patriots will go with Wise, Clayborn, John Simon and Trey Flowers at defensive end with Kamalu, Davis and Rivers out.

— Dawson wasn’t active for a single game this season. He spent the first half of the year on injured reserve and was a healthy scratch in every game after he was activated.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images