These Stats Sum Up Patriots Defense’s Dominant First Half Vs. Rams

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense effectively were non-existent in the first half of Super Bowl LIII.

But the Los Angeles Rams, somehow, were even worse.

The Patriots and Rams both struggled mightily through the first two quarters Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with New England taking a 3-0 lead into the break. The Pats’ defense smothered Jared Goff throughout the early goings en route to one of the worst first-half performances by the Rams in the Sean McVay era.

Rams offense got shut down in the 1st half: – 0 points

– 57 total yards

– Two 1st downs All the lowest of the McVay era (via @NFLResearch) pic.twitter.com/3OWQNtPkwd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2019

Yikes.

Football fans all over the world, including those voicing their opinions on Twitter, certainly will be looking for a whole lot more offense in the second half.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports