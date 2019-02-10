Watch Top 10 Plays From Patriots’ Sixth Super Bowl-Winning Season

The 2018 New England Patriots season finally is in the books, so it’s time to look back on what became the organization’s sixth Super Bowl-winning campaign.

It was an uncharacteristically bumpy ride for the Patriots, who, at multiple points, looked destiny for an early-round playoff exit. But through it all, the Patriots played an entertaining brand of football that kept everyone on the edges of their seats.

On Friday, the NFL’s official Twitter account shared a highlight reel of the top 10 plays from the Patriots season, and the results are worth a watch.

Check this out:

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Tom Brady.

A BIG catch from @RobGronkowski The 10 BEST plays from the #SBLIII champion @Patriots! pic.twitter.com/JHpEmiwI2n — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2019

We think Cordarrelle Patterson’s 95-yard kickoff return against the Chicago Bears deserves a spot, but whatever.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images