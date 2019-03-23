Bill Belichick’s Brush With Paparazzi Went Exactly As You’d Expect

Bull rushing Bill Belichick while he’s on date night really feels like an astoundingly stupid idea.

Alas, Hollywood paparazzi are a different breed.

The notoriously grumpy, tight-lipped New England Patriots coach was in Los Angeles on Thursday when he took girlfriend Linda Holliday out for a night on the town. It didn’t take long for paparazzi to swarm the couple, ready to hurl a bunch of questions Belichick’s way.

And, well, you probably can guess how that went for the press.

Take a look at this TMZ Sports video:

That was so, so cringe-worthy.

The date night capped off a busy week for Belichick. The 66-year-old visited multiple schools to scout NFL prospects at their pro days.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images