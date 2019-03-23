Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Absolutely Demolish Homer Vs. Twins

Jackie Bradley Jr. has carried his playoff power stroke into spring training.

(And, for the Boston Red Sox, hopefully into the regular season.)

Bradley absolutely demolished a home run Friday night in his team’s 10-6 win over the Minnesota Twins. The two-run dinger actually was the first of three consecutive homers for Boston, with Bradley, Christian Vazquez and Gorkys Hernandez combining to go back-to-back-to-back.

It was Bradley’s bomb that really stole the show, though.

We goin' back-to-back… to back! pic.twitter.com/8ogSzZzMK8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2019

The moonshot was Bradley’s third homer of the spring to go along with seven RBIs and a .324 batting average. Hard-hitting prospect Michael Chavis leads all Red Sox with four spring homers.

Andrew Benintendi also went yard in Boston’s victory.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images