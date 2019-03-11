Celtics’ Al Horford Plans To Continue NBA Career Until This Advanced Age

Al Horford intends to join the NBA’s 40-plus club.

The Boston Celtics center revealed to Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb on Sunday he wants to play in the NBA until age 40. Horford, 32, is in his 12th NBA season and he feels like he can play at least another eight campaigns if he maintains his demanding fitness regime.

“For me, as long as I’m healthy and feel good, I would like to play until I’m 40,” Horford said when asked how long he might play. “Why not? As long as I’m healthy and feel good. I don’t want to be out there struggling or hurt or things like that. I really take the time to work on my body and I enjoy the game, so I wouldn’t see why I wouldn’t keep playing on it. I’m not going to put a limit on it. I’m just going to keep playing as long as I feel good.

“Even though they try to make me be like I’m 40 already, I feel pretty good,” Horford explained. “I definitely know that I have a lot of years left in me so I’m happy about that.”

Horford struggled with a persistent knee problem earlier this season, and the Celtics have managed his workload in recent weeks to keep him fresh for the stretch run and postseason. Horford now claims he’s playing his best basketball of the season and he believes he’ll continue to perform at a high level for years to come.

