Devin McCourty Reacts To Martellus Bennett Joking About Return To Patriots

Martellus Bennett got New England Patriots fans all sorts of excited Thursday afternoon.

On the heels of Jason Witten announcing his return to the Dallas Cowboys, Bennett released a pair of Twitter videos hinting at his own comeback. One of the clips was directed at the Patriots, with whom the former tight end played parts of two seasons and won a Super Bowl.

Bennett made sure to let the Twitterverse know he was just trolling about coming out of retirement, but Devin McCourty apparently likes the idea of the 10-year NFL veteran returning to Foxboro.

One Bennett is better than None -Dmac https://t.co/XmEFKXymBX — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 28, 2019

For those who don’t recall, part of McCourty’s pitch to Bill Belichick in trying to bring his twin brother, Jason, to the Patriots was informing the head coach that “two McCourty’s just might be better than one.” The star safety turned out to be correct, as Jason turned in a strong debut campaign with New England. Jason saved his best play in a Patriots uniform for the biggest stage: a touchdown-saving pass break-up in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

While we’re not sure if Bennett would have enough in the tank to be a real contributor to the Patriots on the field, there’s no doubt his return to New England would prompt a huge boost in charismatic soundbites.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports