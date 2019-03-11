NFL Rumors: This Team Has Trent Brown As One Of Its ‘Top targets’

The Oakland Raiders apparently aren’t messing around.

They’ve already traded for Antonio Brown, reportedly re-signed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and are considered “sleepers” in the Le’Veon Bell sweepstakes. Oh, they also might be looking at a (literally) huge upgrade at the left tackle spot.

Trent Brown is one of the Raiders’ “top targets” in free agency, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The 25-year-old Brown, who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 359 pounds, is coming off a strong, Super Bowl-winning season with the New England Patriots.

Keep an eye on the #Raiders as OT Trent Brown's market heats up. Internally, he's one of their top targets in free agency. pic.twitter.com/xIalBaf4fw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

If true, this report is another bad sign for Patriots fans hoping the team will re-sign Brown and their other marquee free agent, defensive end Trey Flowers.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Flowers could be in line for a “monster deal” worth as much as $18 million in average annual value.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images