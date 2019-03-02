Red Sox Agree To One-Year Contracts With 17 Players For 2019 Season

The Boston Red Sox no longer need to worry about contracts for anyone on their 40-man roster ahead of the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox announced Saturday morning that they have agreed to one-year contracts with 17 players for the upcoming campaign, per an official team press release.

The players include pitchers Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Travis Lakins, Bobby Poyner, Denyi Reyes, Chandler Shepherd, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, and Marcus Walden; outfielder Andrew Benintendi and infielders Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, and Sam Travis.

The most noteworthy names on that list, of course, are Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers. Benintendi, who’s set to enter his third full season in Boston, will undergo his first year of arbitration ahead of the 2020 campaign. Devers, meanwhile, will hit arbitration leading up to the 2021 season.

The Red Sox will embark on the regular season March 29 when they open the campaign on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

