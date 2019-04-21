Christian Vazquez’s Arm Strong As Ever Since 2015 Tommy John Surgery

Christian Vazquez ended a game in stylish fashion Saturday night.

The Boston Red Sox catcher caught Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tommy Pham with a large lead at first base and threw him out to seal the 6-5 victory for the Red Sox. It’s important to note Vazquez still has an extremely powerful arm, even though he underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2015, and that was displayed Saturday night.

The Red Sox catcher was known for his arm coming up through the minors, and he continues getting stronger each year, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

To hear what Abraham had to say about Vazquez on Sunday, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images