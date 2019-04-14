Hector Velazquez To Make Spot Start On Patriots’ Day Vs. Orioles

Hector Velazquez once again will come out of the bullpen to make a spot start for the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old right-hander will get the ball for the Sox’s annual Monday morning game as they celebrate Patriots’ Day, and Jackie Robinson Day, at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

Velazquez fired three shutout innings at Arizona on April 7. In eight starts last year, he went 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA. He has appeared in five games thus far in 2018.

He will be opposed by right-hander Dan Straily.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images