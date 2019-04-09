NFL Rumors: Titans, Lions Among Patriots’ 2019 Preseason Opponents

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday the New England Patriots were lobbying for preseason matchups with Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions and the Mike Vrabel-led Tennesse Titans this summer.

It appears they got their wish.

The Patriots’ 2019 preseason schedule will feature road games against the Titans and Lions and home matchups with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, according to a report Tuesday from Nick Underhill of The Athletic.

Here are the Patriots' preseason opponents, per sources:

at Tennessee

at Detroit

vs. Giants

Given Bill Belichick’s relationship with Patricia (former Patriots defensive coordinator) and Vrabel (ex-Patriots linebacker), it would not be surprising to see the Patriots schedule joint practices with the Lions and/or Titans as they prepare for the 2019 season. (Since both games are on the road, these practices would be held at the Lions’/Titans’ training camp facilities, not at Gillette Stadium.)

Last summer marked the first time since 2011 that New England did not practice with any of its preseason opponents. They had two such partners in 2017, holding joint practices with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s unclear whether the Patriots’ preseason schedule will follow the order listed above. They’ve faced the Giants in each of their last 14 preseason finales.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images