Red Sox Live Stream: Watch Boston Receive 2018 World Series Rings

The time finally has come.

The Boston Red Sox will receive their 2018 World Series rings Tuesday at Fenway Park in a ceremony honoring the team prior to their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It will be a full house at Friendly Fenway, as the New England Patriots also will be honored for their Super Bowl LIII victory back in February.

Don’t miss a second of the pregame festivities. Watch the ceremony in the video above, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images