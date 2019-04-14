Tiger Woods Roars Back To Win 2019 Masters, Ends 11-Year Major Drought

Well, it finally happened.

Tiger Woods entered Round 4 of the 2019 Masters on Sunday having not won a PGA major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open. He also hadn’t won at Augusta National Golf Club since 2005, and was 0-54 in his career when trailing through three rounds at a major.

All of those droughts ended Sunday afternoon.

Woods, who entered the day trailing leader Francesco Molinari by two strokes, roared back to win his fifth green jacket.

Watch him win the 2019 Masters in the video below:

"THE RETURN TO GLORY!" Tigers Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/KQUhjXhCY7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Yeah, golf is back.

When Woods hit this shot on the 16th hole, the tournament was all but over:

A near ace on No. 16, Tiger Woods extends his lead with two holes to play at #themasters pic.twitter.com/9IJRrbfYhc — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

And here’s the walk golf fans have been waiting more than a decade for:

Woods now has won 81 PGA events in his career, one victory between all-time leader Sam Snead.

Sunday’s thrilling win also gave him 15 major victories, just three behind Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images