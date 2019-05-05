Controversial Kentucky Derby Finish Unsurprisingly Set Twitter Ablaze

Video review probably will be the death of us all.

The 145th Kentucky Derby ended in utter madness and controversy after a video review showed that Maximum Security impeded the progress of War of Will and was disqualified, giving the second place finisher Country House the victory.

The review took what seemed like a lifetime, as jockeys and owners were left standing around on the track while they awaited a decision from the stewards. And of course, many people watching (who watch approximately one horse race a year) were trying to get a grasp on what the heck what happening. After all, this never had happened at the Derby before.

So, naturally, Twitter had a field day.

Lil Nas X was on to something with the horses in the back — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 4, 2019

this is the worst offside review I’ve ever seen #KentuckDerby — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 4, 2019

Me becoming a horse race rule expert in 14 minutes #KYDerby #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/fOiHEywBah — Anna (@thebanana001) May 4, 2019

Live look at those who threw out their winning Country House ticket. #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/Aa9E0YCksU — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) May 4, 2019

When you go from winning $3 million to nothing in 15 minutes #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/xSzfd6ENUX — Kyle Davis (@kylejdavis98) May 4, 2019

Billions of dollars in this industry and no one thought to spruce things up in the viewing room just in case there was a controversy at the finish? #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/Jx3pLMwTr6 — Lyndsay Abel (@lyndsaydoodlez) May 4, 2019

Me trying to figure out the violation in #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/ew3DHRInRE — NKL (@cholaskuhn) May 4, 2019

Meanwhile, this caused a nightmare for NBC, which was scheduled to switch to Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, but ultimately pushed the game’s start time back to 7:30 p.m. and had it begin on NBC Sports.

