Controversial Kentucky Derby Finish Unsurprisingly Set Twitter Ablaze

Video review probably will be the death of us all.
The 145th Kentucky Derby ended in utter madness and controversy after a video review showed that Maximum Security impeded the progress of War of Will and was disqualified, giving the second place finisher Country House the victory.
The review took what seemed like a lifetime, as jockeys and owners were left standing around on the track while they awaited a decision from the stewards. And of course, many people watching (who watch approximately one horse race a year) were trying to get a grasp on what the heck what happening. After all, this never had happened at the Derby before.
So, naturally, Twitter had a field day.
Meanwhile, this caused a nightmare for NBC, which was scheduled to switch to Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, but ultimately pushed the game’s start time back to 7:30 p.m. and had it begin on NBC Sports.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
