Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is here, and it’s off to a wild start.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are tied at two after the first 40 minutes.

NESN’s Rachel Holt and Barry Pederson have you covered with analysis from Game 2 in the video below, which will begin shortly after the second period.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images