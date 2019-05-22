Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry has the makings of an NFL star.

That’s the opinion of Travelle Gaines, the super-trainer whose recent workouts with the New England Patriots’ wide receiver led him to predict big things for his rookie season. Gaines believes Harry’s combination of focus, competitiveness and versatility plus the Patriots’ winning environment will help him enjoy a season than any other player in his draft class.

“How focused he (Harry) is,” Gaines said Monday on Bleacher Report’s “Lefkoe Show,” per NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss. “He’s almost oblivious to what’s going on outside around him. He’s just focused on training and playing football.

“(Patriots quarterback Tom Brady) has an athlete that’s going to compete and he has an athlete that can go up and get (the ball). And he’s a lot faster than people think. He returned kickoffs and punts this year. He wasn’t just a receiver. Again, I definitely think he’s going to be a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie. I definitely think he’s probably going to win NFL Rookie of the Year. And I’m not saying that because I trained him, I’m saying that because he’s in the best position of all offensive rookies in the NFL this year.”

The Patriots selected Harry with their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has received rave reviews in recent weeks, with many comparing him to great NFL wide receivers of the past and present.

However, Harry is confident he can become a star in the NFL, and that bright future might be closer than many previously thought, judging by Gaines’ glowing report.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images