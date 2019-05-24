Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will be getting some reinforcements heading into their three-game weekend set with the Houston Astros.

J.D. Martinez returns to the lineup after missing four consecutive games due to illness and back tightness. Boston managed to take three out of four from the Toronto Blue Jays, despite missing their star designated hitter, but they’ll welcome him back with open arms heading into a series with one of baseball’s best clubs.

Rookie Michael Chavis will get his second straight start in the leadoff spot after going 1-for-5 in Thursday’s win over the Blue Jays. Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers both get the night off, as Steve Pearce will start at first with Eduardo Nunez at third.

Chris Sale gets the ball for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by fellow left-hander Wade Miley with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

BOSTON RED SOX (27-23)

Michael Chavis, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Steve Pearce, 1B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (1-5, 4.31 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (33-18)

George Springer, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Aledmys Diaz, 2B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Josh Reddick, LF

Tyler White, DH

Jake Marisnick, CF

Wade Miley, LHP (4-2 3.51 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images