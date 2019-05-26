Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox need a win Sunday afternoon.

Alex Cora’s club will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros when they meet at Minute Maid Park for the final game of their three-game set. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Boston, while Houston will counter with ace right-hander Justin Verlander.

The Red Sox entered Sunday 7 1/2 games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

As for the lineups, Eduardo Nunez will play shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, who has a scheduled day off. Red-hot Rafael Devers will move up and bat third, while rookie infielder Michael Chavis will play second base and bat fifth ahead of Christian Vazquez.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

BOSTON RED SOX (27-25)

Andrew Benintendi LF

Mookie Betts RF

Rafael Devers 3B

J.D. Martinez DH

Michael Chavis 2B

Christian Vazquez C

Steve Pearce 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr. CF

Eduardo Nunez SS

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-3, 5.43 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (35-18)

Aledmys Diaz, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Michael Brantley, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Josh Reddick, RF

Robinson Chirinos, C

Jake Marisnick, CF

Derek Fisher, LF

Justin Verlander, RHP (8-1, 2.24 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images