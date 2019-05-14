Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to continue their winning ways Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora’s club will host the Colorado Rockies for the first game of a brief two-game set. The Red Sox will hand the ball to lefty ace Chris Sale, who’s coming off an eight-inning, 14-strikeout performance against the Baltimore Orioles, while the Rockies will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland.

As for the lineups, Mitch Moreland and his team-leading 12 homers will begin the game on the bench with first baseman Steve Pearce getting the start against the a left-handed pitcher. The red-hot Rafael Devers will start at third and bat fifth while rookie Michael Chavis will play second and bat sixth.

Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Sale, who’s responded to a brutal start by posting a 1.73 ERA in his last four starts.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (22-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, CF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Steve Pearce, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (1-5, 4.50 ERA)

COLORADO ROCKIES (19-21)

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Trevor Story, SS

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Raimel Tapia, LF

Ian Desmond, DH

David Dahl, CF

Chris Iannetta, C

Pat Valaika, 2B

Kyle Freeland, LHP (2-5, 5.84 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images