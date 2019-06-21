Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun just cannot stop winning.

Connecticut has won each of its last six games, and are trying to stretch its run to seven when they host the Atlanta Dream on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With their strong start, the Sun have built a little bit of a cushion in the Eastern Conference standings, leading by two games. A win against a lowly Dream side will help them create a little bit more much-needed separation.

Atlanta Dream (2-5) at Connecticut Sun (8-1)

Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Mohegan Sun Arena; Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

This will be the second meeting between these two teams this season, The Sun beat the Dream 65-59 on June 9th at McCamish Pavilion.

Players to watch

Sun forward Jonquel Jones has earned WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors each of the last three weeks. She’s averaging 17.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this season.

Dream guard Tiffany Hayes gradually has gotten better throughout the season, capping the improvement with a season-best performance in a win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. She had 28 points, six rebounds and three assists in the victory.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun