It doesn’t get much better than Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Or nerve-wrecking, for that matter.

But make no mistake, this is the moment every player on the ice has dreamed about their entire hockey careers. From Charlie Coyle watching the Bruins win the Cup in 2011 from his native Weymouth, to Zdeno Chara growing up in the former Czechoslovakia watching his first NHL game, the series clincher of the 1991 Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota North Stars.

It all has culminated to this — with the Bruins and St. Louis Blues set for another historic matchup.

There have only been 16 Game 7’s the history of the Cup Final, so someone will become a hero Wednesday night at TD Garden, as Game 7 is chalk full of legends and historic performances.

Here are seven cool stats and facts from previous Game 7’s of the Stanley Cup Final:

The most combined goals by two teams in #Game7 of the #StanleyCup Final is 7, when the @DetroitRedWings and @NYRangers combined for the feat in 1950. https://t.co/5PNrk3Zgbj #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/8855z93bCN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2019

Since 1997-98, the most time on ice by one player in #Game7 of the #StanleyCup Final is 29:44, when Adam Foote did so with the @Avalanche in 2001. https://t.co/UYuNqoT2Tj #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/rVVVzmYZBH — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2019

Since 1959-60, the most shots by one team in #Game7 of the #StanleyCup Final is 43 by the 1987 @EdmontonOilers in a 3-1 W vs. PHI. https://t.co/OL2daIFkxd #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/s4qsnhSQ80 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2019

During the @NHLBruins #StanleyCup championship in 2011, @Bmarch63 became the second rookie in NHL history to collect three points in #Game7 of the #StanleyCup Final, joining Mike Rupp in 2003 (1-2—3 w/ NJD). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/VpSuo3vIWL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2019

Jean Beliveau scored the GWG 14 seconds into Game 7 of the 1965 Final – the fastest opening goal in Game 7 history – to help @CanadiensMTL capture the #StanleyCup. Beliveau was named the inaugural winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (8-8—16 in 13 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/o1jRHTsspL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2019

In 1950, the @NYRangers and @DetroitRedWings played in the only #StanleyCup Final #Game7 to require multiple overtime periods. Pete Babando scored the game winner 28:31 into OT to propel DET to their 4th Stanley Cup. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/YmQUuc5Q9l — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2019

Who will make history Wednesday? We’ll soon find out.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images