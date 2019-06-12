It doesn’t get much better than Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Or nerve-wrecking, for that matter.
But make no mistake, this is the moment every player on the ice has dreamed about their entire hockey careers. From Charlie Coyle watching the Bruins win the Cup in 2011 from his native Weymouth, to Zdeno Chara growing up in the former Czechoslovakia watching his first NHL game, the series clincher of the 1991 Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota North Stars.
It all has culminated to this — with the Bruins and St. Louis Blues set for another historic matchup.
There have only been 16 Game 7’s the history of the Cup Final, so someone will become a hero Wednesday night at TD Garden, as Game 7 is chalk full of legends and historic performances.
Here are seven cool stats and facts from previous Game 7’s of the Stanley Cup Final:
Who will make history Wednesday? We’ll soon find out.
