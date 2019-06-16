Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots on Sunday showed some love to fathers in a rather adorable video.

In honor of Father’s Day, the Patriots compiled a series of videos from various players’ Instagram pages. Of course, they also wanted to show off just how cute children are.

The Patriots’ fathers certainly are enjoying their special day, and rightfully so. This video may be one of the cutest the team ever has shared, and it’ll definitely put a smile on your face.

It’ll be back to work soon for the players, though, as they gear up for the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images