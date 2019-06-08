Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for a doubleheader, Boston Red Sox fans?

The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play two Saturday, with Game 1 scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. The Rays earned a 5-1 win Friday night in the opener of the four-game series.

Boston manager Alex Cora will give the ball to spot starter Josh Taylor, who allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Baltimore Orioles in his only start of the season. Rays skipper Kevin Cash will counter with lefty Ryan Yarbrough.

As for the lineups, Andrew Benintendi will sit in Game 1 with Sam Travis playing left field. Rookie Michael Chavis will bat second and start at first base in place of Mitch Moreland, who on Saturday was placed on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain.

Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Smith.

Here are the full lineups for Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader:

RED SOX (33-30)

Mookie Betts, RF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sam Travis, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Josh A. Smith, RHP (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

RAYS (38-23)

Austin Meadows, RF

Tommy Pham, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Avisail Garcia, DH

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (4-2, 6.23 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images