The Red Sox swept their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals thanks to a 7-5 victory at Kauffman Field on Thursday.

Boston used seven pitchers to get through the series finale, and it certainly paid off. The Sox’s pitching staff gave up a combined 14 hits and five runs as a staff, but Boston’s bats ultimately saved the day with seven runs off of nine hits.

The Sox climbed to 32-30 with the win, while the Royals fell to 19-43.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Satisfying.

It wasn’t the prettiest outing for Boston’s pitching staff, but it certainly wasn’t the worst.

ON THE BUMP

— Thursday marked Weber’s third start in his six games with the Sox in 2019. After a solid first inning, however, the righty got into trouble in the second.

Cheslor Cuthbert got things started for Kansas City with a solo home run. Just three batters later, an Billy Hamilton RBI-double would give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

And that would be it for Weber’s day on the mound. He would finish his outing after just 1 1/3 innings after giving up five hits and two runs while striking out just one batter.

— Colten Brewer came in to do some damage control in the second. He was able to get the Sox out of a one-out jam by getting final two outs of the inning back-to-back, forcing Kansas City to leave two runners in scoring position.

But the righty got into some trouble of his own in the fourth, allowing the Royals to load up the bases before getting yanked by Alex Cora. Brewer ended the day with two hits, two strikeouts and one walk through two innings pitched.

— Marcus Walden relieved Brewer of his duties in the fourth and struck out the side to get Boston out of another jam. He would return to the mound for the fifth, but would give up a solo shot to Jorge Soler with one out in the inning. He’d complete the remainder of the inning unscathed.

— Ryan Braiser entered the game in the sixth, nearly allowing the game-tying run to score. But Braiser would strike out the side to end the inning, with two Royals left in scoring position yet again.

— Josh Taylor took the mound for the seventh in his third game with the Sox. The lefty gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced in the inning but sat the next three batters in a row. He would last just one batter into the eighth before he was pulled.

— Heath Hembree was handed the ball for the eighth. Despite inheriting a runner at second, he sat all three batters he faced without allowing a run to score.

— Matt Barnes would come in to close out the game for the Sox in the ninth, but wouldn’t pitch a clean inning. Barnes would give up a one-out double to Soler, allowing Alex Gordon to score all the way from first. The righty would eventually strike out the side to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It didn’t take long for Boston to get on the board Thursday.

Mookie Betts would put the Sox on the board with a two-run dinger in the third to tie the game at two.

Rafael Devers bat was on fire early as well, knocking in the Sox’s third and fourth runs of the day with a double up the middle.

— J.D. Martinez would exit the game in the fifth inning with back spasms. Sam Travis replaced in the lineup.

— The Sox would waste an opportunity with men on first and second to tack on more runs in the sixth, but were unable to advance the runners.

— Christian Vazquez’s hot streak would continue in the seventh, lacing a two-run triple into center field to give Boston a 6-3 lead.

TRIPLE de Christian Vázquez trae al plato dos carreras. 💫💫💫#MediasRojas pic.twitter.com/owJfle9mbr — Red Sox de Boston (@RedSoxBeisbol) June 6, 2019

The Sox’s seventh run of the game would score on a wild pitch that same inning.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Pete Abraham definitely has a point here.

Royals intentionally walk Devers to get to Vazquez and he splits two outfielders with a a nice easy 84-mph triple. It takes work to be 19-42. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 6, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sox will kick off a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Friday, with Rick Porcello slated to take the mound in the Game 1. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images