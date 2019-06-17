Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raptors fans turned out in absolute droves on Monday as Toronto celebrated the team’s NBA Championship.

A reported 1.5 million people showed up to watch the Raptors’ rally after claiming their first NBA title by downing the Golden State Warriors in six games. It also was Canada’s first major sports championship since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.

So yeah, this was a big deal.

And the massive crowds drew the attention of Tom Brady, no stranger to championship parades himself, who provided this simple reaction.

So after taking Father’s Day to relax and enjoy family time, it seems “Tom Terrific™” has championships back on his mind.

Now, what Brady is insinuating here is up for debate. Is he pointing out that the New England Patriots’ parade in February after their sixth Super Bowl title also drew a reported 1.5 million fans? Or is he hoping Boston has bigger and better parades in its future? Perhaps both?

Regardless, he’s got Patriots fans fired up.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images