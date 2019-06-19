Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a little friendly competition at Target Field on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Twins, Minnesota’s mascot T.C. Bear challenged Betts to a little pre-game bowling — a sport the reigning American League MVP just so happens to excel at.

Betts went first and knocked down five of the pins. T.C. Bear tried to give himself an advantage by using a bigger ball, but failed on both attempts.

Take a look.

Better luck next time, T.C.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images