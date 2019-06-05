Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving doesn’t have to look too far back to realize his reported free agency preference might not be in his best interest.

Irving has been involved in quite a few rumors regarding his future plans, but almost all of them include a fellow superstar. It’s been reported the star point guard could join the New York Knicks alongside Kevin Durant or maybe even reunite with LeBron James in Los Angeles. If Irving were to re-up in Boston, it could motivate the Celtics to make a serious run at Anthony Davis.

With all of these appealing scenarios in mind, Nick Wright seems to be a bit perplexed by the Nets reportedly emerging as the frontrunner to land Irving this summer. While there’s reason for optimism in Brooklyn, Wright believes Irving could let unfortunate history repeat itself by joining his hometown team.

"It's fascinating to me that Kyrie has an option to play with LeBron, KD or AD, and he might choose Door #4 which is to play with a promising young team in Brooklyn, when you just had that in Boston and couldn't make it work." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/c4IaAzT6C2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 5, 2019

If Irving joins the Nets without another top-tier player tagging along, the 27-year-old once again will be tasked with leading a team comprised of primarily young players. Irving struggled to fulfill those duties over his two years with the Celtics, who didn’t come close to meeting expectations this season. The pressure on Irving might not be as high in Brooklyn, but additional leadership shortcomings certainly wouldn’t put the six-time All-Star in the best light.

With a number of options on the table, it would behoove Irving to not leave a single stone unturned in his free agency due diligence.

