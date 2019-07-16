Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If anyone knows how to get under Julian Edelman’s skin, it’s Danny Amendola.

Edelman and Amendola played five seasons together with the New England Patriots, each playing big parts on two separate Super Bowl-winning teams. The pair of veteran wideouts built up quite the rapport over their half-decade in Foxboro, and it appears they’re still tight as ever despite Amendola playing elsewhere.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP took part in #MotivationMonday on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself training coupled with the caption, “Use every second, every snap, every mistake and grow from it.” Amendola couldn’t help but give his former teammate a little grief in the comment section.

“Harrrrrrrrrrrrrrryyyyyyyyyyy,” Amendola wrote, presumably shouting out rookie wideout N’Keal Harry, who soon will compete with Edelman for the bevy of targets from quarterback Tom Brady. Amendola very well could be trying to help motivate Edelman, but if he simply was trying to troll, it was a job well done.

Amendola wasn’t the only ex-Patriots WR to comment on Edelman’s post either, as Chris Hogan decided to razz No. 11 as well.

“Basicccccccc,” the first-year Carolina Panther wrote.

Edelman will embark on his 11th NFL season next Thursday when the reigning Super Bowl champions open up training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images