The New England Patriots have appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls, taking home the Lombardi Trophy in three of those contests. And according to ESPN, they aren’t done yet.

ESPN staff writer Dan Graziano outlined 25 NFL predictions for the next three years on Monday morning, and the Patriots came up in his third note.

Graziano predicts New England to win “at least one more Super Bowl” in the next three seasons, citing a lack of complacency between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. It’s tough to argue with that, as the duo has shown zero signs of slowing down over the last few seasons.

Here’s what else he had to say about the Patriots:

“We’ll keep hearing, over the next few months, that they’re vulnerable without Rob Gronkowski, that no quarterback has ever kept playing well at Tom Brady’s age, and so on. We’ve heard it all before. Bill Belichick remains the best puzzle-solver coach there is, having just figured out how to win a Super Bowl 13-3 at the tail end of the greatest offensive season in league history. New England’s division remains soft. The Brady-Belichick machine has no complacency setting, and will remain determined to establish postseason records no one will ever knock down.”

The Patriots begin their quest for ring No. seven when they return to Foxboro in late July for training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images