If you thought things were going to get any easier for the Boston Red Sox after the All-Star break, think again.

Boston has a pretty difficult schedule ahead, kicking off with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

The Red Sox will play 34 games in 34 days with a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on August 3rd. And 17 of their next 24 games will be against opponents that currently are in the playoff picture, those teams being L.A., the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images