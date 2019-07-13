Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not much is changing for the Boston Red Sox in terms of personnel, but there will be a little shifting on the diamond Saturday night.

After earning an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the two sides will meet again Saturday night in the middle contest of a three-game World Series rematch at Fenway Park.

Michael Chavis will sit and Sandy Leon will enter the lineup, catching Chris Sale and hitting eighth. With Leon behind the plate, Christian Vazquez, who has been swinging a hot bat all season, will play first base in Chavis’ place. Brock Holt will remain at second, but will move up to seventh in the order.

The Dodgers will send Ross Stripling to the hill for his 10th start of the season.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (50-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (3-8, 4.04 ERA)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (60-33)

TBA

Ross Stripling, RHP (3-3, 3.79 ERA)

