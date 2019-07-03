With Hunter Pence out of this year’s MLB All-Star game due to injury, one Boston Red Sox player gets a chance to start in his place.
The MLB announced Wednesday that J.D. Martinez would replace Pence as the American League All-Star team’s starting designated hitter. Martinez placed second in AL All-Star voting behind Pence, who was ruled out of next week’s game after aggravating a groin injury during a rehab assignment Monday night.
Xander Bogaerts was added to the AL All-Star in place of Pence.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images