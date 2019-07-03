Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Hunter Pence out of this year’s MLB All-Star game due to injury, one Boston Red Sox player gets a chance to start in his place.

The MLB announced Wednesday that J.D. Martinez would replace Pence as the American League All-Star team’s starting designated hitter. Martinez placed second in AL All-Star voting behind Pence, who was ruled out of next week’s game after aggravating a groin injury during a rehab assignment Monday night.

J.D. Martinez will now be the starting DH for the AL All-Star team. pic.twitter.com/oQTQeHELWF — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2019

Xander Bogaerts was added to the AL All-Star in place of Pence.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images