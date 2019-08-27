Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The final grand slam of the year continues Tuesday in New York.

The greatest tennis players in the world are in New York for the 2019 U.S. Open, which kicked off Monday with first-round men’s and women’s singles play. The tournament will conclude Sept. 8, with ESPN providing TV coverage throughout.

First-round play continues Tuesday, with Rafael Nadal the biggest name on the docket. The Spaniard will square off with Aussie John Millman at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the US Open online and on TV:

Start Time: Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. ET

Schedule: USOpen.org

TV Channel: ESPN networks

Live Stream: USOpen.org | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images