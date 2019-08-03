Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a 9-2 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, the Boston Red Sox will turn to Brian Johnson for the nightcap search of a win.

Johnson is 1-1 on the season with a 6.43 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 14 innings. The lefty has been out of the Red Sox lineup since June 27 with an intestinal issue and is hoping he can help Boston get back on track with a win in the second game of the day.

Chad Green will take the mound for the Yankees. He’s 2-3 on the season with a 5.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

To hear more about Saturday night’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images