In June 2017, former New England Patriots lineman Ryan O’Callaghan became one of the few NFL players to reveal he’s gay.

And in his new book “My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me, and Ended up Saving My Life,” the 36-year-old details how Pats owner Robert Kraft supported him at the time.

In fact, Kraft told O’Callaghan how proud he was of his decision to come out.

“Spending a few minutes privately with Mr. Kraft in his office is surreal,” O’Callaghan wrote in the book, per USA TODAY Sports. “It’s just him and me, with a couple hundred people outside his office door. … I never got that treatment when I was on his payroll. For (Kraft), who opens up to me about a gay friend, I am the most important person in the world in those few moments. Given where I have been in the previous dozen years, he is equally the most important person in the world for me right then and there.”

O’Callaghan’s book is slated for a September release.

