The New England Patriots have made 33 moves to get their roster down to 53 players, but don’t expect this list to stay permanent before their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
PATRIOTS INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER
QB Tom Brady
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB Brandon Bolden
RB Rex Burkhead
RB Damien Harris
RB Sony Michel
RB James White
FB James Develin
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Julian Edelman
WR Josh Gordon
WR N’Keal Harry
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR Gunner Olszewski
WR Matthew Slater
TE Ryan Izzo
TE Matt LaCosse
C Russell Bodine
RT Marcus Cannon
OT Korey Cunningham
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
C Ted Karras
RG Shaq Mason
LG Joe Thuney
LT Isaiah Wynn
DL Michael Bennett
DL Adam Butler
DL Byron Cowart
DL Lawrence Guy
NT Danny Shelton
DL Deatrich Wise
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
OLB Shilique Calhoun
LB Jamie Collins
LB Dont’a Hightower
LB Elandon Roberts
OLB John Simon
LB Kyle Van Noy
OLB Chase Winovich
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB JC Jackson
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Jason McCourty
CB Joejuan Williams
S Terrence Brooks
S Patrick Chung
S Nate Ebner
S Duron Harmon
S Devin McCourty
S Obi Melifonnwu
K Stephen Gostkowski
P Jake Bailey
LS Joe Cardona
NON-FOOTBALL INJURY/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM
OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI)
WR Cameron Meredith (PUP)
SUSPENDED (2)
TE Ben Watson (four games)
TE Lance Kendricks (one game)
RELEASED BUT LIKELY TO RETURN
WR Demaryius Thomas
SEASON-ENDING INJURED RESERVE
C David Andrews
OL Hjalte Froholdt
S Malik Gant
OLB Derek Rivers
Some notes:
— Expect a player to go on injured reserve after he’s made the initial roster. That would open a spot back up for Thomas.
— Cajuste and Meredith can return after Week 6 if they’re healthy.
— Andrews’ season is over after a blood clot was found in his lungs. The Patriots could release Gant or Rivers with an injury settlement if he’s expected to get healthy before the season is over.
