The New England Patriots have made 33 moves to get their roster down to 53 players, but don’t expect this list to stay permanent before their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

PATRIOTS INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER

QB Tom Brady

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Brandon Bolden

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Damien Harris

RB Sony Michel

RB James White

FB James Develin

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Julian Edelman

WR Josh Gordon

WR N’Keal Harry

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Gunner Olszewski

WR Matthew Slater

TE Ryan Izzo

TE Matt LaCosse

C Russell Bodine

RT Marcus Cannon

OT Korey Cunningham

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

C Ted Karras

RG Shaq Mason

LG Joe Thuney

LT Isaiah Wynn

DL Michael Bennett

DL Adam Butler

DL Byron Cowart

DL Lawrence Guy

NT Danny Shelton

DL Deatrich Wise

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

OLB Shilique Calhoun

LB Jamie Collins

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Elandon Roberts

OLB John Simon

LB Kyle Van Noy

OLB Chase Winovich

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Jason McCourty

CB Joejuan Williams

S Terrence Brooks

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

S Duron Harmon

S Devin McCourty

S Obi Melifonnwu

K Stephen Gostkowski

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

NON-FOOTBALL INJURY/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

OT Yodny Cajuste (NFI)

WR Cameron Meredith (PUP)

SUSPENDED (2)

TE Ben Watson (four games)

TE Lance Kendricks (one game)

RELEASED BUT LIKELY TO RETURN

WR Demaryius Thomas

SEASON-ENDING INJURED RESERVE

C David Andrews

OL Hjalte Froholdt

S Malik Gant

OLB Derek Rivers

Some notes:

— Expect a player to go on injured reserve after he’s made the initial roster. That would open a spot back up for Thomas.

— Cajuste and Meredith can return after Week 6 if they’re healthy.

— Andrews’ season is over after a blood clot was found in his lungs. The Patriots could release Gant or Rivers with an injury settlement if he’s expected to get healthy before the season is over.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images