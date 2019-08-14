Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jamie Collins has been one of the standouts of New England Patriots training camp, but he wasn’t spotted Wednesday at the team’s first joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

The reason for Collins’ absence was unclear. The veteran linebacker had participated in each of the Patriots’ first 13 camp practices, including Tuesday’s walkthrough at Gillette Stadium.

Tight ends Matt LaCosse and Stephen Anderson also were missing from practice. Both are dealing with injuries, LaCosse’s a reported ankle sprain suffered in New England’s preseason opener and Anderson’s an undisclosed ailment that had limited him earlier in the week.

Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry surprisingly arrived in full pads after leaving last Thursday’s game with an injury and missing practice Monday and Tuesday. The first-round draft pick did participate in any drills, however, and quickly shed his helmet and shoulder pads to run through conditioning drills with fellow injured wideouts Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas.

Two Patriots players changed were sporting new jersey numbers, with offensive lineman Cole Croston switching from No. 74 to 65 and tight end Eric Saubert ditching No. 48 for 41.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images