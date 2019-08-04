UPDATE: (2:05 p.m. ET): Here are some additional details on Tom Brady’s reported contract extension with the New England Patriots:
UPDATE (1:30 p.m. ET): Tom Brady has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will take Brady through the 2020 season.
Here are the details:
ORIGINAL STORY: Perhaps the New England Patriots just wanted to give their 42-year-old quarterback a good birthday present.
The Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady are closing in on a contract extension, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday, citing a source. Brady, who celebrated his birthday Saturday, is entering the final year of his current deal.
Yates also noted the deal should be completed “soon.”
Of course, a new contract doesn’t preclude Brady from retiring after the 2019 season. However, it does make it more probable than not that the future Hall of Famer will be back under center in 2020, when he’ll be 43 years old.
We’ll update this story when/if Brady’s extension becomes available.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images