UPDATE: (2:05 p.m. ET): Here are some additional details on Tom Brady’s reported contract extension with the New England Patriots:

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $70M, source said, thru 2021. He gets $23M this year, then $30M and $32M in the following years — though both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants. It’s essentially year-to-year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. ET): Tom Brady has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will take Brady through the 2020 season.

Here are the details:

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension that will pay him $23 million this year, per source. It makes him the 6th highest-paid QB in the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Tom Brady’s two-year extension takes him through the 2021 season, but the deal will be adjusted each year he continues playing, per source. It will pay him $23 million this season – an $8 million boost over what he was scheduled to make. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Perhaps the New England Patriots just wanted to give their 42-year-old quarterback a good birthday present.

The Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady are closing in on a contract extension, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday, citing a source. Brady, who celebrated his birthday Saturday, is entering the final year of his current deal.

Yates also noted the deal should be completed “soon.”

Filed to ESPN: the Patriots and QB Tom Brady are close to finalizing an agreement on a contract extension, per league source. Should be done soon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2019

Of course, a new contract doesn’t preclude Brady from retiring after the 2019 season. However, it does make it more probable than not that the future Hall of Famer will be back under center in 2020, when he’ll be 43 years old.

We’ll update this story when/if Brady’s extension becomes available.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images