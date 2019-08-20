Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is ready to rack up the points for you in fantasy football this season.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to build his case to be an early selection for a fantasy team owner, especially if you’re in a PPR (points-per-reception) league.

Take a look:

I know your drafts are coming up so I need to let all of you know I’m a PPR threat now. pic.twitter.com/RtNJFrzV3v — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

Look at that concentration.

Of course, Brady couldn’t let the moment pass without bringing up Super Bowl LII when he dropped a wide-open pass intended for him during a trick play in the 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

Don’t worry, Tom, we won’t joke if you won’t joke.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images