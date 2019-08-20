Tom Brady is ready to rack up the points for you in fantasy football this season.
The New England Patriots quarterback took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to build his case to be an early selection for a fantasy team owner, especially if you’re in a PPR (points-per-reception) league.
Take a look:
Look at that concentration.
Of course, Brady couldn’t let the moment pass without bringing up Super Bowl LII when he dropped a wide-open pass intended for him during a trick play in the 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Don’t worry, Tom, we won’t joke if you won’t joke.
