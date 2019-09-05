Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brian Hoyer and Jacoby Brissett will become plenty acquainted with one another during this season.

But the two former New England Patriots, now Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks got to knowing each other over the offseason, unaware they’d soon become teammates.

Hoyer and Brissett apparently roomed together during their trip to Churchill Downs to take in the Kentucky Derby with Tom Brady and Co.

When news of Andrew Luck’s retirement broke, Hoyer told reporters that he shot Brissett a text message, wishing him good luck.

“I said ‘Hey man, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for, best of luck’. I had no idea that three weeks later I’d be here.”

Of course, Hoyer ended up signing a two-year deal with the Colts to be Brissett’s backup after he was released by the Patriots during their final round of cuts.

Brissett spent his rookie year in New England before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2017 season. Hoyer, who’d begun his career as an undrafted Patriots rookie in 2009, returned to Foxboro two months later after the team traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hoyer served as Brady’s primary backup for the second half of the 2017 season and all of 2018. The Colts will be his eighth NFL team following two stints with the Patriots and one each with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images