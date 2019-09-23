Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jasmine Thomas and the Connecticut Sun have had one heck of a postseason.

The Sun captain scored 55 points in Connecticut’s three-game sweep of the Sparks in the WNBA semifinals, including a playoff career-high 29 points in Game 3 on Sunday at Staples Center. Connecticut dominated Los Angeles on its way to its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2005.

This is a moment Thomas and the rest of the squad have worked hard to reach.

“It means a lot (to get to the Finals), that’s what you play for all season,” Thomas said after the game, per the WNBA. ” We played for this seed, to have this second seed, and now we’re just winning a championship.”

Because, after all, simply making it to the Finals isn’t the ultimate goal.

“We’re not just happy to be here. We want to win,” she said.

“We’re not just happy to be here. We want to win.“ 😤🗣@jaszthomas of the Finals-bound @ConnecticutSun after notching a playoff career-high 29 PTS. #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sYN2xLjctO — WNBA (@WNBA) September 23, 2019

The WNBA finals begin Sept. 29.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun