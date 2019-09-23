Jasmine Thomas and the Connecticut Sun have had one heck of a postseason.
The Sun captain scored 55 points in Connecticut’s three-game sweep of the Sparks in the WNBA semifinals, including a playoff career-high 29 points in Game 3 on Sunday at Staples Center. Connecticut dominated Los Angeles on its way to its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2005.
This is a moment Thomas and the rest of the squad have worked hard to reach.
“It means a lot (to get to the Finals), that’s what you play for all season,” Thomas said after the game, per the WNBA. ” We played for this seed, to have this second seed, and now we’re just winning a championship.”
Because, after all, simply making it to the Finals isn’t the ultimate goal.
“We’re not just happy to be here. We want to win,” she said.
The WNBA finals begin Sept. 29.
