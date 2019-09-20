Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have a slew of weapons in their offense, so Tom Brady has plenty of mouths to feed.

Over the years, Julian Edelman has been one of the primary targets for the Pats QB, but with so many weapons now there’s a chance that might change. Antonio Brown is in the fold, at least for now, as is Josh Gordon. Phillip Dorsett, meanwhile, is off to a hot start himself.

Because of that, it’s certainly possible that Edelman sees his targets decrease a bit over the course of this season, so long as everyone is available. And when asked Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about that potentially happening, the 33-year-old had a great response.

“I think it is everyone buying into the process of improvement,” Edelman said, via WEEI.com. “That is what September is about. It’s about going out and learning your team and improving your team through practice and games. When you have guys who are unselfish and really buy into that, the best stat is the win stat. That is what I am looking forward to and that is what I look forward to doing, is trying to play your best game on Sunday and collect wins.”

We can’t help but wonder if “the best stat is the win stat” will start popping up on shirts around New England.

The Patriots will have a chance to hang a three in the win column Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images