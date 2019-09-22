Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman never shies away from getting a little creative on social media.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is known for putting out an epic hype video or two in his day. So naturally, with the Pats getting set to take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Edelman is in airplane mode.

“Please stow all of your electronic devices, put seats in upright position make sure your seat belt is securely fastened as we prepare for kick off. So please sit back, relax and enjoy your game day,” Edelman captioned his Week 3 hype video.

Take a look:

Please stow all of your electronic devices, put seats in upright position make sure your seat belt is securely fastened as we prepare for kick off. So please sit back, relax and enjoy your game day. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EwbksQJmuv — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 22, 2019

Given the Jets have scored just one offensive touchdown through the first two weeks of the season, there certainly is a pretty good chance for the Pats to put up some lofty numbers on Sunday.

And clearly Edelman is ready to take off.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images