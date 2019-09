Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a weekend, Mitch Moreland.

The first baseman snapped a 3-3 tie in the top of the 11th of Saturday’s contest between the Red Sox and the Rays with a monster solo home run.

Check it out:

That’s home run No. 18 on the season for Moreland.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports