FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury report is multiplying.

The Patriots listed 11 players on their injury report Wednesday, including some key contributors.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Michael Bennett, Shoulder

QB Tom Brady, Calf

RB Rex Burkhead, Foot

S Nate Ebner, Groin

WR Julian Edelman, Chest

LB Dont’a Hightower, Shoulder

TE Ryan Izzo, Calf

TE Matt LaCosse, Ankle

T Marshall Newhouse, Illness

G Joe Thuney, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Marcus Cannon, Shoulder

Brady was limited with that same calf injury last Wednesday and Thursday. He was removed from the Patriots’ injury report Friday. He explained Wednesday how it helps him to be limited in practice.

“Football is a contact sport,” Brady said. “I wouldn’t say I’m a spring chicken anymore. I’m trying to just feel as great as I can and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good.”

The Patriots added quarterback Cody Kessler to their roster Wednesday. Adding Kessler takes the load off of backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham when Brady is limited in practice.

Edelman and Hightower left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and didn’t return. It’s encouraging to see them back at practice. The injuries to Bennett, Burkhead and Newhouse are new this week.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images