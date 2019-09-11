Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hours after New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, the organization has made a statement on their recent addition.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

The Patriots reportedly were unaware of the allegations when they signed Brown on Monday.

Brown’s former trainer and college classmate, Britney Taylor, accused Brown of three counts of sexual assault and rape from incidents that allegedly took place in June 2017 and May 2018.

Brown has denied the allegations in a statement through his lawyer, Darren Heitner, who also said the receiver would be countersuing.

