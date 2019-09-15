The Red Sox completed a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday thanks to an impressive day at the dish from Christian Vazquez.
Boston took home a 6-3 win behind two home runs and five RBI from the 29-year-old catcher.
Rick Porcello collected his 13th victory of the season, while Jason Vargas took home the loss.
With the win, the Red Sox jumped to 79-70, while the Phillies fell to 76-72.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Career.
Vazquez set multiple career-highs in this one.
ON THE BUMP
— Rhys Hoskins led off the second inning with a solo shot to left field for Philadelphia’s lone run through the first four innings.
Porcello got into a bit of trouble in the fifth after a walk and a single led to an RBI-base hit from Cesar Hernandez, making it 5-2. The right-hander was able to escape the frame with runners on the corners, limiting the damage to one run.
He’d ultimately toss five innings of two-run ball, giving up five hits to go along with six strikeouts in a solid outing.
— Marcus Walden struggled in the sixth, allowing one run on a walk and back-to-back singles to Phil Gosselin and Hernandez which resulted in Philadelphia’s third run of the afternoon.
— Andrew Cashner worked around a lead-off walk to pitch a scoreless seventh.
— Matt Barnes tossed a routine eighth inning.
— Brandon Workman came in for the ninth to pick up his team-leading 13th save of the season.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Sox got on the board early after loading the bases in the first inning before Jason Vargas was able to record a single out.
A J.D. Martinez-sacrifice fly drove in Andrew Benintendi for Boston’s first run of the afternoon, but Vargas retired Mitch Moreland and Vazquez to escape the inning without further damage.
— Xander Bogaerts singled in the third after Benintendi was hit by a pitch. Martinez then walked to load the bases, which brought up Vazquez, who made Philly pay.
The Red Sox catcher smashed his first career grand slam to put Boston ahead 5-1.
The homer was Vazquez’s 20th of the season, furthering his career-high. But he wasn’t done there.
— Vazquez stepped up again in the sixth and wrapped a solo home run around the left-field foul pole, making it 6-2. Sunday was the catcher’s first career multi-homer game. He collected five RBI, which also was a career-best.
— Benintendi (2-for-4) was the only other Boston batter with a multi-hit day.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox are off Monday before welcoming in the San Francisco Giants to Fenway Park for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
