Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox completed a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday thanks to an impressive day at the dish from Christian Vazquez.

Boston took home a 6-3 win behind two home runs and five RBI from the 29-year-old catcher.

Rick Porcello collected his 13th victory of the season, while Jason Vargas took home the loss.

With the win, the Red Sox jumped to 79-70, while the Phillies fell to 76-72.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Career.

Vazquez set multiple career-highs in this one.

ON THE BUMP

— Rhys Hoskins led off the second inning with a solo shot to left field for Philadelphia’s lone run through the first four innings.

Porcello got into a bit of trouble in the fifth after a walk and a single led to an RBI-base hit from Cesar Hernandez, making it 5-2. The right-hander was able to escape the frame with runners on the corners, limiting the damage to one run.

He’d ultimately toss five innings of two-run ball, giving up five hits to go along with six strikeouts in a solid outing.

— Marcus Walden struggled in the sixth, allowing one run on a walk and back-to-back singles to Phil Gosselin and Hernandez which resulted in Philadelphia’s third run of the afternoon.

— Andrew Cashner worked around a lead-off walk to pitch a scoreless seventh.

— Matt Barnes tossed a routine eighth inning.

— Brandon Workman came in for the ninth to pick up his team-leading 13th save of the season.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Sox got on the board early after loading the bases in the first inning before Jason Vargas was able to record a single out.

A J.D. Martinez-sacrifice fly drove in Andrew Benintendi for Boston’s first run of the afternoon, but Vargas retired Mitch Moreland and Vazquez to escape the inning without further damage.

— Xander Bogaerts singled in the third after Benintendi was hit by a pitch. Martinez then walked to load the bases, which brought up Vazquez, who made Philly pay.

The Red Sox catcher smashed his first career grand slam to put Boston ahead 5-1.

First career grand slam for Christian Vázquez! pic.twitter.com/TdIbuwsMqn — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2019

The homer was Vazquez’s 20th of the season, furthering his career-high. But he wasn’t done there.

— Vazquez stepped up again in the sixth and wrapped a solo home run around the left-field foul pole, making it 6-2. Sunday was the catcher’s first career multi-homer game. He collected five RBI, which also was a career-best.

— Benintendi (2-for-4) was the only other Boston batter with a multi-hit day.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Not too shabby.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez hit 10 homers in his first 999 career plate appearances from 2014-18. He has 21 blasts in 482 plate appearances this season. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) September 15, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox are off Monday before welcoming in the San Francisco Giants to Fenway Park for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images