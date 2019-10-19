Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since the Boston Bruins selected Johnny Beecher with the 30th pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been growing hype surrounding the forward.

Not initially pegged as a top-round pick, Beecher’s size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and speed impressed at Bruins development camp, especially considering he is just 18 years old.

An Elmira, N.Y., native Beecher currently is a freshman with the Michigan Wolverines centering the team’s third line. And on Friday, he notched his first collegiate point in impressive fashion.

Beecher dropped a nifty pass to 2015 Bruins seventh round pick Jack Becker to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead over Lake Superior State.

Beecher scored 15 goals with 28 assists last year with the U.S. National U18 Team in the U.S. Development League last season while scoring three goals with an assist in the U18 World Juniors.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images