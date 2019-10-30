The undefeated Patriots still feature a few weaknesses, but help soon could be on the way.

Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who started the season on injured reserve, is eligible to make his season debut Sunday night when New England visits the Baltimore Ravens. It remains to be seen which other player the Patriots elect to pull off IR, but Isaiah Wynn seems to be the most likely candidate.

Wynn, who was placed on IR after injuring his toe in Week 2, is eligible to return to practice Wednesday. Should the 2018 first-rounder be able to rejoin the Patriots, it will provide a big lift to an offensive line that has struggled at times this season. As such, ESPN identifies Wynn as the player New England currently needs to “step up.”

Getting Wynn back from injured reserve (he is eligible to play Nov. 17 at Philadelphia) — and keeping him healthy — would go a long way toward solidifying an offensive line that has not been able to consistently create openings for the running game,” Mike Reiss wrote. “Veteran Marshall Newhouse has filled in admirably, and the Patriots are in good shape at 8-0, but one could also argue they are living dangerously by not having the running game to help settle things down. Without it, there is too much pressure on Tom Brady and the passing attack.”

While Wynn seems to be trending in the right direction, it might be best to tread lightly with expectations for the 22-year-old moving forward. Wynn was sidelined for his entire rookie campaign due to a torn Achilles and wasn’t able to make it through two games this season before going down again. If Wynn sustains another ailment upon returning, there might be some cause for concern in Foxboro.

As far as “stepping up,” the Patriots will need every player to elevate their games in Week 9. The Ravens, who will be fresh off a bye Sunday, are riding high and will be hungry to hand the reigning Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images